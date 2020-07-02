Cork city street sealed off over fears of building stability

A street in Cork city centre has been sealed off this evening amid concerns about the stability of a building.
Cork city street sealed off over fears of building stability
A view of Tuckey Street after it was sealed off
Thursday, July 02, 2020 - 22:15 PM
Eoin English

A street in Cork city centre will remain sealed off overnight after a building was evacuated amid concerns over its stability.

Up to four men were evacuated from the four-storey building on Tuckey St at around 8pm after a bulge appeared on the facade between the second and third floors.

The yellow building, a Christian bookshop, is part of the terrace between Hillbillies fast-food restaurant and the St Vincent de Paul premises.

The structure is not listed on the city’s derelict sites register.

Members of Cork City Fire Brigade have sealed off the street which links the Grand Parade to South Main St.

Cork City Council has been informed and it’s understood that its dangerous building inspectors will carry out an assessment on the structure first thing tomorrow.

Tuckey St is one of several streets in the city centre which have been closed to vehicular traffic in recent weeks and pedestrianised as part of the city’s Covid recovery strategy.

More in this section

012%20Dept%20of%20Health Head of NPHET claims Govt's green list could confuse people
New Minister for Agriculture appointed Government prepared to make ‘tough calls’ to prioritise public health, Dara Calleary says
Ruth Morrissey legal case 'She gave generously to anyone who knew her' - CervicalCheck campaigner Ruth Morrissey dies 
cork

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices