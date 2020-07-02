Woman airlifted to hospital after fall on Cork cliff trail

Nohoval Cove, Cork. Emergency services responded to the incident on a trail just south of Nohoval. Photo: Brian Arthur

A woman is being airlifted to hospital after a fall while walking on a cliff trail in West Cork this afternoon.

Emergency services responded to the incident on a trail just south of Nohoval at around 4pm after reports that the woman, in her 20s, had suffered a leg injury. Her condition is described as comfortable.

HSE paramedics, the Irish Community Rapid Response air ambulance and members of the Oysterhaven and Summer Cove coast guard units were tasked to the scene.

The woman was treated at the scene but she was in an inaccessible area and removal by stretcher was difficult so a decision was made to airlift her to safety.

Because the ICRR air ambulance is not equipped to winch patients on board, a Coast Guard helicopter was tasked to the scene by the Irish Coast Guard Marine Rescue Coordination Centre at Valentia.

The Waterford-based Rescue 117 aircraft was on an exercise at the time and arrived at the scene quickly.

The ground-based coast guard teams secured the site for the winch operation.

The woman is expected to be flown to Cork Airport soon for onward transfer by ambulance to Cork University Hospital.