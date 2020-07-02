Book of evidence served in Cork rape case

A book of evidence was served yesterday on a 37-year-old Cork man accused of raping a woman in a house in Cork city during Christmas 2018.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis confirmed at Cork District Court that the book had been served on the accused.

It contained the single count of rape. Sgt Davis applied to have the case sent forward for trial at the Central Criminal Court.

The accused was represented in court yesterday by solicitor Mary Creed as the case was sent forward for trial.

Garda Francis O’Riordan formally arrested the defendant on May 25 and cautioned him that he did not have to make any reply but that anything he might say would be taken down in writing and given in evidence.

The accused replied, “I was not with her.”

The single charge brought against the man was one of raping the woman at an address in Cork on St Stephen’s Day, December 26, 2018.

The case was dealt with yesterday at an in camera hearing of Cork District Court.

The defendant was remanded on continuing bail yesterday. Bail conditions required him to sign on every Saturday between 9am and 9pm at his local garda station and have no contact, direct or indirect, with the complainant. Judge Olann Kelleher previously told the defendant that this condition included having no contact with the complainant by social media and that to do so would put him at risk of going to jail.

No background details relating to the allegations being made by the prosecution in the case were given in court.