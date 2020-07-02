Man arrested in Dublin during investigation into Covid-19 payment fraud

Gardaí have arrested a man as part of ongoing investigations into Covid-19 (PUP) payment fraud.
Thursday, July 02, 2020 - 16:37 PM
A search was conducted today at a house in Mulhuddart, Dublin 15 where a man in his 30s was arrested.

Documentation and notebooks were also recovered in the search.

He was conveyed to Blanchardstown Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 4 Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The investigation is linked with up to 25 separate claims made under the scheme totalling in excess of €56,000 to date.

Enquiries are ongoing and further updates will follow.

