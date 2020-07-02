Blanket 30km/hr speed limit proposed for Dublin

People in Dublin are being asked for their feedback on plans to make 30km/hr the default speed limit in the city.
Blanket 30km/hr speed limit proposed for Dublin
Thursday, July 02, 2020 - 10:25 AM
Digital Desk staff
Some commuters in Dublin find other creative ways to get around the city. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
Some commuters in Dublin find other creative ways to get around the city. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

People in Dublin are being asked for their feedback on plans to make 30km/hr the default speed limit in the city.

The local authority had been introducing the lower limit in residential areas on a phased basis.

But under new Covid-19 plans, the zones will be extended to arterial routes including Rathmines and Harold's Cross Roads, Dorset Street and Gardiner Street.

A public consultation begins today and will last for six weeks.

Barry Aldworth from AA Ireland says it will have an impact on getting round the city.

Mr Aldworth said: "People will still be able to drive where they need to. It might take a bit longer.

"But on the flip side there is less likelihood of collisions causing delays in the city.

"So it may actually increase or shorten your journey time as it is less likely to be a disruptive factor."

Other cities in Ireland have begun to pedestrianise their public spaces further in response to the coronavirus.

In Cork, he historic Marina riverside amenity in Cork has been pedestrianised for the summer, fuelling hopes that it could become permanent.

More in this section

Irish government cabinet meeting Talks continue in Brussels after day of deadlock over pandemic rescue plan
LotteryBallsGeneric_large.jpg The Lotto numbers are in...
hse%20490_90603691 Covid-19: Two people have died as 21 new cases confirmed
dublinplace: dublinplace: rathminesplace: harold's cross roadsplace: dorset streetplace: gardiner streetplace: irelandplace: corkplace: marina riversideperson: barry aldworthperson: aldworthorganisation: aa ireland

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices