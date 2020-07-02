'Grossly irresponsible': Waterford Mayor hits out at weekend house party

Footage of the Gardaí breaking up the party spread widely on social media.

The Mayor of Waterford, Damien Geoghegan, has said that people who attended a party in a housing estate in the city on Saturday night were “grossly irresponsible.”

Gardaí were called to the three bedroomed semi detached house in a suburban housing estate at 8.35pm and video footage has been shared widely on social media showing more than 60 young people being escorted from the house through the front door.

The party took place at what’s believed to have been a rented property in the Briot Drive area of Waterford city.

Gardaí confirmed that they received reports of a disturbance at a residence and a number of gardaí attended at the address at approximately 8.35pm.

Mr Geoghegan told Newstalk Breakfast that such behaviour was unacceptable. He said he understood that young people wanted to meet with their friends and that was okay if they kept it to a small circle of friends.

“These people didn’t all know each other.” Locals in the area were very shocked at the incident, he said. Waterford has a low rate of infection to date. “We’re very proud of that. But to see a scene like that, people are shocked and angry.”

People have got to remember that although restrictions may have been lifted the virus has not gone away, he added. “We will see spikes. To see over 60 people in a house like that is unacceptable.”

His message to young people is to continue to be vigilant, to act responsibly. “Covid hasn’t gone away.” Mr Geoghegan called on young and old to pull together “so we can get through this.”