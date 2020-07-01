One winner of €2.8m Lotto jackpot

There was one winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth €2.8m.
One winner of €2.8m Lotto jackpot
Wednesday, July 01, 2020 - 23:11 PM
Digital Desk staff

There was one winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth €2.8m.

The winning numbers were 3, 8, 21, 34, 37, 47, bonus number 16.

In total, over 70,000 players won prizes

There were no winners of the Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2 draws.

More in this section

012%20Dept%20of%20Health Head of NPHET claims Govt's green list could confuse people
New Minister for Agriculture appointed Government prepared to make ‘tough calls’ to prioritise public health, Dara Calleary says
Ruth Morrissey legal case 'She gave generously to anyone who knew her' - CervicalCheck campaigner Ruth Morrissey dies 
lotto

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices