One winner of €2.8m Lotto jackpot

There was one winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth €2.8m.
The winning numbers were 3, 8, 21, 34, 37, 47, bonus number 16.
In total, over 70,000 players won prizes
There were no winners of the Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2 draws.
