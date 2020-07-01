Husband of Jean Eagers charged with her murder

The husband of Jean Eagers is to stand trial accused of murdering her in a samurai sword attack at their suburban home in Dublin.

The mother-of-two, 57, died of her wounds after an incident at her house in Willow Wood Grove estate in Hartstown in north Dublin on the morning of June 21.

William Eagers, aged 60, was charged on Wednesday with murder, and production of a samurai sword while committing the offence in the course of a dispute.

He was remanded in custody with an order made by Judge Michael Walsh that he is to receive medical attention and supervision.

A family member raised alarm and the Garda Armed Support Unit forced entry to the house following a stand-off.

Jean Eagers was discovered with serious injuries.

Jean was originally from Ringsend and worked in Marks and Spencers in Blanchardstown.

She was treated at the scene by emergency services personnel, but was pronounced dead a short time later.

She was laid to rest on Saturday.

Her husband, William Eagers, was arrested at the house.

The scene was preserved and an examination led by members of the Garda Technical Bureau was carried out.

Mr Eagers, a taxi driver, was held under Section four of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Blanchardstown Garda Station. The period of detention had to be suspended so he could get medical treatment for serious injuries.

He spent nine days in hospital before questioning resumed and he was charged at 3.21pm on Wednesday and appeared before Judge Walsh during the evening sitting of Dublin District Court.

The former export operations manager and courier sat with his hands on his knee throughout the hearing. He did not address the court and has not yet indicated how he will plead.

Detective Garda Shane McCartan told Judge Walsh that he was charged over the murder of Jean Eagers following directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Detective Garda McCartan told the court Mr Eagers “made no reply to either charge after caution” and he was then handed copies of the charge sheets.

The district court cannot grant bail in murder cases.

Judge Walsh acceded to defence solicitor Fiona Brennan’s request that her client would be remanded in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court next Tuesday.

The detective garda consented.

There was an application for legal aid. The solicitor said Mr Eagers was in receipt of the covid-19 payment and he had been working part-time as a taxi driver.

She also asked the court to order that Mr Eagers would get appropriate medical attention and supervision in custody.

Judge Walsh agreed to recommend that he be medically assessed in custody and provided with such treatment and as the prison governor and the medical officer deem appropriate.

The case is listed for a book of evidence to be served.

Family members were in the public gallery and one of them attempted to approach Mr Eagers as he was being led out of the court but there was no communication between the pair.