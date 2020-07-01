Man caught with five sealed envelopes of cocaine on Cork street is jailed

A plainclothes garda caught a man with five sealed envelopes of cocaine on the street in Cork city and yesterday the culprit was jailed for four months.
Wednesday, July 01, 2020
Garda Gerard O’Donovan testified on Wednesday at Cork District Court that he observed the accused man acting suspiciously on South Main St, Cork, on July 14, 2019.

Garda O’Donovan informed Tarik Plakalo, of Wilton Road, Cork, that he was going to search him under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Plakalo was found to be in possession of five sealed envelopes, each one containing cocaine with a street value of €100.

The 39-year-old defendant was arrested and taken to the Bridewell Garda Station where he was questioned in relation to the seizure of €500 worth of cocaine.

When interviewed he made admissions, claiming that the cocaine was for his own use.

He was prosecuted for having the drug for the purpose of sale or supply and he pleaded guilty to that yesterday.

Eddie Burke, solicitor, said the defendant was from Bosnia but grew up in Sweden and came to Ireland in 2016 and set up a graphic design company.

Mr Burke said that at the time of this offence one year ago, the accused had gotten himself into debt.

Judge Olann Kelleher fined the defendant €750 for having the cocaine for his own use and imposed the four-month jail term on the dealing charge.

Recognisances in the event of an appeal were set at €750 in cash and an independent surety of €750.

