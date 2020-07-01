Garda didn't use Covid regulations in past week

A generic stock photo of a Garda.

Gardaí have not had to use their new Covid regulations at all over the past seven days.

Since the introduction of the new powers in April, they've been used 320 times, but none of those incidents took place in the past week.

These include both arrests and incidents without arrest where name and address details were taken for consultation with the DPP on the decision to issue charges. Arrest remains a last resort, gardaí say.

"There has been very good compliance with the public health guidelines to date. As we enter Phase 3 it still remains important for people to continue to heed public health advice to help reduce the spread of Covid-19," said Deputy Commissioner, Policing & Security, John Twomey.

At the outset of the Covid-19 situation, An Garda Síochána said it will continue to operate as a community-based policing service with a focus on protecting the vulnerable. This approach will not change during this phase.

To date, in 110 of these incidents a charge or summons has issued. Most incidents involve a single individual but some have resulted in charges against multiple people.

In 29 of the 320 incidents the DPP directed no charge. The remainder continue to be under criminal investigation..

121 incidents of spitting or coughing at gardaí have been recorded.

"Gardaí continue to be subject of disgusting and despicable spitting and coughing attacks. This remains a serious concern for the organisation. These are a significant health and safety risk to our members in the current environment. We must protect them from such attacks," said Deputy Commissioner Twomey.

"This includes having the option of using anti-spit guards in very limited circumstances. We have made it clear these anti-spit guards are only to be used as last resort and in line with the Garda Decision Making Model, which includes at its centre human rights and our Code of Ethics.”

2,177 other incidents, such as drink driving, drugs seizures, and public order offences, have been recorded by gardaí during Covid-19 operations.

The number of incidents involving other suspected crimes continues to far exceed the number of cases involving only breaches of Government restrictions.