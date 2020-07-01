Brendan Griffin set to lose junior minister role

Brendan Griffin set to lose junior minister role

Fine Gael Kerry TD Brendan Griffin, the former junior tourism minister, has lost out on being returned to office under the new coalition.
Mr Griffin was not given another junior role by Fine Gael leader and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar today as calls were being made to TDs about positions.

The Irish Examiner understands that, despite speculation Mr Griffin would get a position, he has lost out to other party hopefuls.

The southern Kerry-native helped lead calls for Enda Keny to stand aside as leader of Fine Gael in 2016, moves which sped up a leadership contest that eventually saw Leo Varadkar take over the party and become Taoiseach.

It is expected Mr Griffin's omission from the 17 junior roles being decided today will likely leave neighbouring TD, Limerick County's Patrick O'Donovan, in a good position for a position for geographical reasons.

