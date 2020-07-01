Newstalk's Ivan Yates stepping down from full-time broadcasting

It is understood the departure of the 'The Hard Shoulder' presenter from the radio network was communicated to staff in a memo.
Mr Yates retirment emerged today.

Newstalk's Ivan Yates is stepping down from full-time broadcasting next month.

It is understood the departure of the 'The Hard Shoulder' presenter from the radio network was communicated to staff in a memo.

According to the Irish Daily Mirror, Mr Yates is moving to Enniscorthy Co Wexford with his wife.

His replacement is expected to be announced later in the summer.

Mr Yates first joined Newstalk in 2009.

The broadcaster also presents an evening current affairs show on Virgin Media with Matt Cooper.

