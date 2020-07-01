'We are seeing some trends that are worrying too': Public urged to remain responsible in Phase Three

Liz Canavan Assistant Secretary to the Department of An Taoiseach briefs the media on Ireland's Covid-19 status. Picture:Gareth Chaney/Collins

Public authorities praised the public's efforts up to now in Ireland's efforts to contain the coronavirus but have cautioned people to remain vigilant. Speaking today, Assistant-Secretary General of the Department of the Taoiseach Liz Canavan said: "Covid-19 has not changed, it’s the same infectious disease it was at the beginning of all of this.

"It is still a disease you can carry and pass on while not having any symptoms.

"It is still the disease that is most dangerous for older people and those of any age who have underlying health conditions."

Ms Canavan also highlighted the longer term health effects of the disease on patients, even younger people, and said that the virus is "different to the flu in that respect."

The senior civil servant drew attention to the "worrying" trend of new Covid-19 cases among young people and reported 43% of new confirmed cases last week in Ireland were among people younger than 35.

Ms Canavan also highlighted the recent outbreaks of Covid-19 cluster infections associated with travel in parts of the country.

The cautions come as the government is expected to provide clarity on international travel and provide a list of countries considered safe enough to resume regular travel with.

The Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan has advised against the public holidaying abroad.

Further details on government social and business supports were also updated.

Last week approximately 20,100 people in receipt of the Covid-19 payment closed their claim as they had returned to work.

405,000 employees are now being supported on the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme with 64,400 employers registered with Revenue.