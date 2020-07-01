'We are seeing some trends that are worrying too': Public urged to remain responsible in Phase Three

Speaking today, Assistant-Secretary General of the Department of the Taoiseach Liz Canavan said: "Covid-19 has not changed, it’s the same infectious disease it was at the beginning of all of this.
'We are seeing some trends that are worrying too': Public urged to remain responsible in Phase Three
Wednesday, July 01, 2020 - 13:02 PM
Digital Desk staff
Liz Canavan Assistant Secretary to the Department of An Taoiseach briefs the media on Ireland's Covid-19 status. Picture:Gareth Chaney/Collins
Liz Canavan Assistant Secretary to the Department of An Taoiseach briefs the media on Ireland's Covid-19 status. Picture:Gareth Chaney/Collins

Public authorities praised the public's efforts up to now in Ireland's efforts to contain the coronavirus but have cautioned people to remain vigilant. Speaking today, Assistant-Secretary General of the Department of the Taoiseach Liz Canavan said: "Covid-19 has not changed, it’s the same infectious disease it was at the beginning of all of this.

"It is still a disease you can carry and pass on while not having any symptoms.

"It is still the disease that is most dangerous for older people and those of any age who have underlying health conditions."

Ms Canavan also highlighted the longer term health effects of the disease on patients, even younger people, and said that the virus is "different to the flu in that respect."

The senior civil servant drew attention to the "worrying" trend of new Covid-19 cases among young people and reported 43% of new confirmed cases last week in Ireland were among people younger than 35.

Ms Canavan also highlighted the recent outbreaks of Covid-19 cluster infections associated with travel in parts of the country.

The cautions come as the government is expected to provide clarity on international travel and provide a list of countries considered safe enough to resume regular travel with.

The Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan has advised against the public holidaying abroad.

Further details on government social and business supports were also updated.

Last week approximately 20,100 people in receipt of the Covid-19 payment closed their claim as they had returned to work.

405,000 employees are now being supported on the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme with 64,400 employers registered with Revenue.

More in this section

012%20Dept%20of%20Health Head of NPHET claims Govt's green list could confuse people
New Minister for Agriculture appointed Government prepared to make ‘tough calls’ to prioritise public health, Dara Calleary says
Ruth Morrissey legal case 'She gave generously to anyone who knew her' - CervicalCheck campaigner Ruth Morrissey dies 
coronavirusireland

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices