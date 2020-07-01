Doherty: Storey funeral carried out in accordance with Covid-19 restrictions

Sinn Féin TD Pearse Doherty has defended his attendance at the funeral of Bobby Storey and was adamant that the funeral had been carried out in accordance with Covid-19 restrictions.
Doherty: Storey funeral carried out in accordance with Covid-19 restrictions
Former Sinn Féin president Gerry Adams (left) speaks alongside Sinn Féin TD Pearse Doherty during the funeral of Bobby Storey. Picture: Liam McBurney/PA Wire
Wednesday, July 01, 2020 - 12:56 PM
Vivienne Clarke

Sinn Féin TD Pearse Doherty has defended his attendance at the funeral of Bobby Storey and was adamant that the funeral had been carried out in accordance with Covid-19 restrictions.

Mr Doherty was among the 30 people in attendance at the chapel in which the requiem mass was held.

He told RTÉ radio’s Today with Sarah McInerney show that face coverings and hand sanitizer were used.

As a friend of Mr Storey he had been invited by the family to attend the funeral mass, he said.

Sinn Féin had asked people to stay away and had broadcast the funeral on social media.

Stewards lined the two mile route, socially distanced, he said, but members of the public had gathered on the footpath behind them.

If the funeral had been held on Sunday he would not have attended because of the travel restrictions, he added.

Meanwhile, Stormont’s First Minister has called on the Deputy First Minister

Read More:

Arlene Foster’s comments come as Michelle O’Neill faces calls to resign after she and party colleagues attended Bobby Storey’s funeral in west Belfast on Tuesday.

Police are investigating potential breaches of coronavirus lockdown rules that restrict outdoor public gatherings to 30 people.

A picture posted on social media by a Sinn Féin branch in the Irish Republic showed Ms O’Neill posing for a selfie close to two men, one of whom had his arm on her shoulder. The picture was subsequently deleted.

Mrs Foster said the scenes at the funeral and apparent lack of social distancing had “undermined the credibility” of Stormont’s Covid-19 guidance.

- with reporting from Press Association

More in this section

Irish government cabinet meeting Talks continue in Brussels after day of deadlock over pandemic rescue plan
LotteryBallsGeneric_large.jpg The Lotto numbers are in...
hse%20490_90603691 Covid-19: Two people have died as 21 new cases confirmed
coronavirusplace: west belfastplace: irish republicperson: dohertyperson: storeyperson: sinn feinperson: tdperson: pearse dohertyperson: bobby storeyperson: sarah mcinerneyperson: stormontperson: first ministerperson: deputy first ministerperson: arlene fosterperson: michelle o’neillperson: o’neillperson: fosterorganisation: sinn féinorganisation: rté radioorganisation: iraorganisation: press association

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices