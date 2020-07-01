'The messaging has not been consistent': Public guidance for facemasks needs work says government health advisor

There are lessons to be learned from messaging around wearing face coverings, according to the chair of the Covid-19 expert advisory group.
'The messaging has not been consistent': Public guidance for facemasks needs work says government health advisor
Wednesday, July 01, 2020 - 11:46 AM
Digital Desk staff
Masks are to become mandatory on public transport as the Government moves to increase capacity on bus, train and Luas services as more people return to work. Picture: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos
Masks are to become mandatory on public transport as the Government moves to increase capacity on bus, train and Luas services as more people return to work. Picture: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

There are lessons to be learned from messaging around wearing face coverings, according to the chair of the Covid-19 expert advisory group.

Coverings are now madatory on public transport, with fines expected to be brought in to enforce compliance.

Department of Health figures show 45% of people say they are wearing masks when getting public transport or in shops.

Dr Cillian de Gascun accepts there has been confusion around face coverings.

Dr De Gascun says: "The messaging has not been consistent and has not been convincing and I think we absolutely need to work on that.

"There is also a behavioral element. People would have adapted to physical distancing really well, very early on.

"I think the masks is something new for Irish people that we haven't done before."

More in this section

Alicia Ryan MISSING 18 July 2020.jpg Update: Missing Limerick teen found safe and well
EUROPE Summit 132988 Ireland 'will be a net contributor' to EU's recovery fund, says Taoiseach
dan%20generic%20garda%2010 Man's body found in Dublin
coronavirusireland

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices