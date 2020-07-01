Clarity expected from government on international travel

There are calls for the Government to make a clear decision on whether the Irish public can travel overseas or not this summer.

The Chief Medical Officer has asked us not to but the Government recently said foreign travel may be possible to certain countries which had the virus under control.

Latest figures, show one more Covid-19 patient has died here and 11 more cases have been reported.

Professor Kingston Mills from Trinity College believes a staycation is safer.

Professor Mills, an immunology expert, said: "I think people should be encouraged to go on holidays in Ireland this summer.

"I mean the Irish tourism industry needs a boost first of all, secondly its safer.

"There is no doubt that travel is probably the riskiest thing a person can do right now in terms of contracting this virus."

"Especially if that travel is to a country where there is significantly more cases than we have in Ireland."

Professor Mill's comments follow Dr Tony Holohan's expressed concerns over travel linked clusters of Covid-19 infections breaking out.

Amid concerns about travel-linked instances of new Covid-19 diagnoses, Dr Holohan said he is "very concerned" about new cases being imported from abroad.

Dr Holohan said in a HSE briefing recently:"Many of the places that would be usual destinations for all of us in the summer time are having ongoing challenges with this infection.

"That will lead to further infection being reimported to this country and, for that reason, we are genuinely very concerned about that.

"We would like people not to travel."