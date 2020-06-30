Latest: Missing Dublin teenager found safe and well

Update: Tara McKay has been found safe and well in Dublin
Tara McKay went missing from her home last Friday.
Tuesday, June 30, 2020 - 09:27 AM
Digital Desk staff

Update 8pm: Tara McKay has been found safe and well in Dublin

Earlier: Gardaí are appealing to the public for information to locate a missing Dublin teenager.

Tara McKay went missing from her home in Baldoyle Co Dublin on Friday morning June 26.

She is described as being 5' 5" in height, with mid-length brown hair, blue eyes and an athletic build.

Tara McKay is 14 years old. No description was provided of her clothing.

Gardaí are asking the public to contact Howth Garda Station on 01 666 4900, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station with any information on the missing girl's whereabouts.

