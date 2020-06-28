Man, 20s, assaulted with sledgehammers during aggravated burglary in Antrim

A man in his 20s has been assaulted with sledgehammers during an aggravated burglary in Co Antrim.
Man, 20s, assaulted with sledgehammers during aggravated burglary in Antrim
Sunday, June 28, 2020 - 13:49 PM
Press Association

A man in his 20s has been assaulted with sledgehammers during an aggravated burglary in Co Antrim.

Detectives are appealing for information following the report of an aggravated burglary at a house in Broughshane in the early hours of Sunday.

A report was made to police at about 2.10 am that a short time earlier two males had forced their way into a property in the Rocavan Meadows and assaulted a man in his 20s with sledgehammers.

Detective Sergeant Lyttle said: “The victim suffered injuries to his ankle and face in what was a sustained and brutal assault.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish what occurred and a motive for the attack.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area last night and saw what occurred, or has information which may assist our investigation."

More in this section

Taoiseach Micheal Martin visits Northern Ireland Martin in Belfast for first meeting with power-sharing administration
New Minister for Agriculture appointed Chambers accused of 'reading riot act' at Dáil Business Committee
Irish government cabinet meeting Covid-19 eviction ban will be extended but can’t last forever, says Leo Varadkar
psniplace: antrimplace: co antrimplace: broughshaneplace: rocavan meadowsperson: lyttle

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices