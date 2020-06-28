Driving test centres to gradually re-open from tomorrow

Driving test centres will gradually re-open from tomorrow, under Phase 3 of the Government's plan for easing restrictions.
Driving test centres to gradually re-open from tomorrow
Sunday, June 28, 2020 - 10:00 AM
Digital Desk staff
File image.
File image.

Driving test centres will gradually re-open from tomorrow, under Phase 3 of the Government's plan for easing restrictions.

The Road Safety Authority says no date's been set yet for the restart of car tests, but it is hoped they'll be up and running soon.

New protocols will be in place at test centres to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

RSA Director of Driver Testing, Declan Naughton, said: “We’re opening 14 test centres tomorrow and they’ll be back in business doing tests for trucks, buses and motorcycles, for the start.

“We hope that in about three weeks time, all test centres will be open.

“We expect that by the middle to late July we’ll be doing car tests as well.”

On Monday a number of other services will also reopen, including hairdressers and pubs serving food.

More in this section

Apple Irish tax bill Government considers wage subsidy and eviction ban extension for July stimulus package
Taoiseach Micheal Martin visits Northern Ireland Taoiseach discusses Covid travel concerns during first Stormont visit
peterkennedymissingjuly2020.jpg Information appeal for missing Dublin man
coronavirusperson: rsaperson: declan naughtonorganisation: road safety authority

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices