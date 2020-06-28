Status orange rainfall warning for three counties with wind warning for five

There is a status orange rainfall warning in place for three counties.

Met Éireann has put the warning in place for Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo.

The warning came into effect at 11am and is in place until 12pm on Monday.

“Further heavy persistent rainfall (an additional 50 to 60mm possible) may lead to river flooding and localised spot flooding,” warned the forecaster.

A status yellow rainfall warning is also in place for Mayo until 12pm tomorrow.

Met Éireann said: “Further heavy persistent rainfall (an additional 30 to 50mm possible) will lead to spot flooding.”

The UK Met Office has also issued a status yellow rain warning for Fermanagh, Tyrone, Derry.

They said: “Further rain, heavy and persistent in places, may lead to some disruption.”

Met Éireann has also issued a status yellow wind warning for five counties.

The warning, for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo, came into effect at 10am and will be in place until 10pm.

Met Éireann warned: “Westerly winds with mean speeds of 50 to 60km/h will gust up to 100km/h.”

Earlier: Status yellow rainfall warning in place for seven counties

There are two rainfall warnings in place on the island of Ireland today.

A status yellow warning for Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo was issued by Met Éireann on Friday.

That warning came into effect at 9am on Saturday and remains in place until 9am tomorrow.

Met Éireann said: “There will be heavy rain and blustery conditions at times, from Saturday morning through to early Monday, leading to accumulations of 40 to 60mm with spot flooding.

“Higher totals are expected in mountainous areas with the risk of flash flooding.”

The UK Met Office has also issued a rain warning for Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry.

The warning came into effect at 6am this morning and is in place until 3pm on Monday.

They said: “Rain is likely to become heavy and persistent in places, and may lead to some disruption.”

There is also a status yellow wind warning in place for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo.

the warning is in place until 10pm this evening with Met Éireann warning: "Westerly winds with mean speeds of 50 to 60km/h will gust up to 100km/h."

Met Éireann said that while there will be showers in the northern half of the country today, elsewhere will be “predominantly dry with some bright spells and just a few passing blustery heavy showers.”

They said that tonight “will be mostly cloudy with rain or showers becoming patchier, a few heavier bursts are still possible in the northwest, while it will remain mostly dry in Munster.”

Monday will see “some bright spells in Munster, however it will be mostly cloudy elsewhere with patchy rain and drizzle at times especially in Ulster.”

The rest of the week looks likely to remain “somewhat unsettled” with “the best of any sunny spells” on Wednesday and Thursday.