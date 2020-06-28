Coronavirus: Number of cases in younger adults 'a real concern'

Almost half of the new cases of Covid-19 reported on Saturday were in people under 35.
Coronavirus: Number of cases in younger adults 'a real concern'
Sunday, June 28, 2020 - 09:03 AM
Digital Desk staff

Almost half of the new cases of Covid-19 reported on Saturday were in people under 35.

Six deaths were recorded, while there were 23 new cases.

10 of these or 43% were in people younger than 35.

The Chief Medical Officer has expressed concern that lifting of restrictions has led to people gathering in large groups.

Dr Tony Holohan said yesterday: “High levels of compliance to public health advice to date has enabled further reopening of economic and social life.

“However, of the 23 cases reported [on Saturday], 10 cases (43%) are in younger adults aged under 35 years. A further 8 cases (35%) are in those aged between 35-54.

“This is now a real concern and a worrying trend at a time when many people are reconnecting with friends and loved ones and may be gathering in larger groups.

“In recent days, for example, some cases have had large numbers of close contacts that have required testing and self-isolation for 14 days.

“Covid-19 is an infection that affects all ages and it is incumbent on all of us to take our individual responsibility seriously.

“I cannot emphasise enough how important it is to remain informed, keep a 2m distance from others and follow the public health advice on hand washing, cough and sneeze hygiene, and wearing face coverings.”

The CMO also advised people that this year, holidays should be about "staycations".

Writing on Twitter as the country prepares to move into Phase Three of reopening society, he said: "What worries me most now is travel from overseas and I fear many planning foreign trips.

"2020 is a year for a staycation. Stay in Ireland, spend locally and follow public health advice."

More in this section

Coronavirus - Thu May 21, 2020 No new coronavirus deaths in Northern Ireland for third consecutive day
Taoiseach Micheal Martin visits Northern Ireland Martin in Belfast for first meeting with power-sharing administration
New Minister for Agriculture appointed Chambers accused of 'reading riot act' at Dáil Business Committee
coronavirusplace: irelandperson: theperson: chief medical officerperson: tony holohanorganisation: cmoorganisation: twitter

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices