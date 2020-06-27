The Lotto results are in...

The numbers are in...
The Lotto results are in...
Saturday, June 27, 2020 - 22:08 PM
Digital Desk staff

There was no winner of tonight's lotto worth more than €2m

The numbers drawn were 5, 17, 18, 31, 38, 47 and the bonus was 12.

There was also no winner the Lotto Plus 1 and 2 draws.

The numbers for the Lotto Plus 1 draw were: 2, 3, 10, 23, 28, 44 and the bonus was 8.

The numbers for the Lotto Plus 2 draw were: 14, 15, 18, 31, 34, 45 and the bonus was 26.

Last Saturday, a €7m jackpot

Read More:

The National Lottery confirmed that it has introduced new arrangements during lockdown to pay out the big prizes by cheque.

Normally, the winners of any prize over €15,000, or €10,000 online, had to present themselves at National Lottery HQ on Abbey St in Dublin to claim their prize.

But arising out of the lockdown travel restrictions, the Office of the Regulator of the National Lottery agreed to temporarily amend the lottery licence granted to Premier Lotteries Ireland to allow the big-prize winners to avail of an “approved postal claims process”.

Following rigorous verification checks, which includes the posting of valid forms of identification and proof of address to Lotto HQ, followed by secure video calls, the National Lottery now effectively posts a cheque to the lucky winner, using an ultra-secure process.

More in this section

Coronavirus - Thu May 21, 2020 No new coronavirus deaths in Northern Ireland for third consecutive day
Coronavirus Cluster of Covid-19 cases identified in town in Derry
Taoiseach Micheal Martin visits Northern Ireland Martin in Belfast for first meeting with power-sharing administration
lottoplace: corkplace: national lotteryplace: abbey stplace: dublinorganisation: lottoorganisation: national lotteryorganisation: office of the regulator of the national lotteryorganisation: premier lotteries irelandorganisation: lotto hq

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices