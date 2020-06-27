Eamon Ryan stuns Leinster House with Senator Pippa Hackett appointment

Ms Hackett, a farmer from Offaly, and the party's spokesperson for Agriculture, Food, and the Marine was elected to the Seanad in a by-election in November last year.
Eamon Ryan stuns Leinster House with Senator Pippa Hackett appointment
Ms Hackett will be Minister of State for Agriculture with responsibility for land use and biodiversity.
Saturday, June 27, 2020 - 19:36 PM
Aoife Moore

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan has shocked many around Leinster House and within his own party by choosing Senator Pippa Hackett as his party's super junior Minister.

Ms Hackett will be Minister of State for Agriculture with responsibility for land use and biodiversity.

Ms Hackett, a farmer from Offaly, and the party's spokesperson for Agriculture, Food, and the Marine was elected to the Seanad in a by-election in November last year. The vacancy was caused by the election of Grace O'Sullivan to the European Parliament in May.

It's understood Ms Hackett rallied support for Eamon Ryan after he recently used a racial slur in the Dáil, and had attempted to bring the party back behind the leader after many voiced considerable outrage at the incident, support that did not go unnoticed by party leader.

Ms Hackett was also a vocal supporter of the programme for government.

Choosing Ms Hackett for the role has been seen as a slight on those who did not support the programme for government within the party, with key TDs, such as Neasa Hourigan being overlooked. It's understood Limerick TD Brian Leddin had been seen as the "consensus" candidate for the party to take the super junior role, which would have rallied the membership.

The Green Party are still reeling from a division in their membership over the coalition, and had hoped Mr Ryan would choose a TD who had opposed the deal in order to extend an olive branch to disaffected members.

One such member said of today's appointment: "I think this is probably them showing us the door"

Another party source called the appointment "indefensible", while others said that it would harm party morale ahead of the leadership race.

"We're supposed to be healing and moving forward, but Eamon is playing favourites," they said.

"It's not exactly the action of someone who is ready to extend the olive branch."

Another party source added: "People had just about rallied last night, about forming a decent opposition within, I can't see people being happy."

More in this section

Coronavirus - Thu May 21, 2020 No new coronavirus deaths in Northern Ireland for third consecutive day
Coronavirus Cluster of Covid-19 cases identified in town in Derry
Taoiseach Micheal Martin visits Northern Ireland Martin in Belfast for first meeting with power-sharing administration
government formationplace: offalyperson: eamon ryanperson: senator pippa hackettperson: hackettperson: minister of state for agricultureperson: grace o'sullivanperson: neasa houriganperson: brian leddinperson: ryanperson: eamonorganisation: seanadorganisation: green partyorganisation: leinster houseorganisation: marineorganisation: european parliamentorganisation: dáilorganisation: limerick tdorganisation: td

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices