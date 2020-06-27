'Start opening up slowly': Calls made for limited countries on 'airbridges' travel plan in Ireland

There are calls for just three or four countries to be added to the government's "green list" for international travel.

From next month, Irish people will be able to go on holiday to some countries without having to quarantine when they come back.

However, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan is urging people to stay in Ireland this summer - and says he's "beyond nervous" about international travel returning.

Pat Dawson from the Irish Travel Agents Association says a cautious approach should be taken to the "air bridges" plan.

Mr Dawson says: "Kicking it off maybe with three or four countries at the most and see what way that goes for say a month.

"And then start opening up slowly. [...] It has to be done carefully as such.

"And therefore it is the responsibility of each government and each country to control the cases or certainly they will not get tourists from Ireland."