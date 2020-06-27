Gardaí 'very concerned' about missing Wicklow man

Gardaí are asking for help to find a 38-year-old man missing from Bray in County Wicklow.
Gardaí have said they are "very concerned for Jason Mullen's welfare" and would encourage him to make contact.
Saturday, June 27, 2020 - 12:58 PM
Digital Desk staff

Update: Jason Mullen has been located safe and well.

Jason Mullen was last seen in the Cois Cairn Estate area of Bray at around 4.40pm yesterday evening.

He is described as being five feet four inches tall with short black hair and a slight build.

Gardaí have said they are "very concerned for Jason's welfare" and would encourage him to make contact.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Dun Laoghaire on 01 666 5000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

missing peoplemissing person

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

