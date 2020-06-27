Driving tests to resume at 14 centres for some vehicles

Driving tests for some vehicles are set to resume from Monday at 14 centres around the country.
Car tests are due to resume later in Phase 3 of the country's reopening. File photo.
Saturday, June 27, 2020
Digital Desk staff

Initially, only truck, bus and motorcycle tests will take place but car tests are due to resume later in Phase 3 of the country's reopening.

The remaining 38 centres will reopen gradually over the coming weeks.

Drivers and testers will have to wear masks during the test and provisional permits due to expire will be extended for four months.

The Minister for Transport Shane Ross, said: “Given the nature of the driving test, which in many cases involves a tester and candidate sitting near each other for periods well in excess of 15 minutes, the reopening of the service must be done in accordance with Government Protocols and public health safety measures.

"These measures, the details of which will be supplied to all candidates attending a driving test, will have to be observed at all test centres when the service resumes.

"On this point, I want to thank employees and worker representative groups inside the RSA as well as Union representatives who have engaged in a very constructive manner to approve these protocols which will protect customers and staff.”

