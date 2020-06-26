Four injured in serious two-car crash in Co Cork

Gardaí at Macroom are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to contact them.
Four injured in serious two-car crash in Co Cork
File photo
Friday, June 26, 2020 - 22:51 PM
Joel Slattery

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a two-car crash in Co Cork left four people injured this evening.

The four were taken to Cork University Hospital where one is said to be in a "serious condition" after the crash in Ballydesmond.

"Gardaí are currently at the scene of a road traffic collision involving two cars which occurred in the Knocknaboul area, Ballydesmond, Co Cork this evening," a garda spokesperson confirmed.

Forensics are currently at the scene and the road is closed.

Gardaí at Macroom are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Macroom Garda Station on 026 20590 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

More in this section

Coronavirus - Thu May 21, 2020 No new coronavirus deaths in Northern Ireland for third consecutive day
Taoiseach Micheal Martin visits Northern Ireland Martin in Belfast for first meeting with power-sharing administration
New Minister for Agriculture appointed Chambers accused of 'reading riot act' at Dáil Business Committee
corkplace: co corkplace: macroomplace: ballydesmondplace: knocknaboulorganisation: cork university hospitalorganisation: garda confidential line

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices