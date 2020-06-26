Guns and cash seized by Limerick gardaí investigating dissident Republicans

They arrested a man in his 50s who is being questioned in a garda station in the west of the country.
File photo
Friday, June 26, 2020 - 21:54 PM
Digital Desk staff

Two guns and a significant amount of cash have been seized in Co Limerick.

The discovery was made during two searches in the county today as part of efforts to combat the activities of dissident Republicans.

Documentation was also recovered by the Special Detective Unit with the help of local gardaí.

"As part of ongoing operations by the Special Detective Unit (SDU) to combat the activities of Dissident Republicans, two searches were carried out in the Limerick area today, with the assistance of local gardaí," a spokesperson for the force said.

"During the course of the searches two handguns, documentation and a significant amount of cash was seized," they added.

