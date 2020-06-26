Early tallies suggest Fianna Fáil will approve programme for government

The tallies show that those approving of the deal have a 73% to 27% lead
Early tallies suggest Fianna Fáil will approve programme for government
Picture: Collins
Friday, June 26, 2020 - 18:35 PM

Early reports are suggesting the Fianna Fáil will become the second party to approve of the proposed programme for government.

The tallies show that those approving of the deal have a 73% to 27% lead - with a simple majority required to enter a coalition with Fine Gael and the Green Party.

It is believed that a large support from members in Dublin and Cork were a key factor in getting the approval close to the line with a few constituencies still to be counted.

Fine Gael voted in favour of the deal 80%-20% while the Greens need a two-thirds majority from their members.

More to follow

More in this section

Coronavirus - Thu May 21, 2020 No new coronavirus deaths in Northern Ireland for third consecutive day
Coronavirus Cluster of Covid-19 cases identified in town in Derry
Taoiseach Micheal Martin visits Northern Ireland Martin in Belfast for first meeting with power-sharing administration
government formationplace: dublinplace: corkorganisation: fianna fáilorganisation: fine gaelorganisation: green partyorganisation: greens

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices