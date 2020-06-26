Coronavirus: Three more deaths confirmed alongside 11 new cases

Meanwhile, one further death was confirmed in the North earlier today, bringing the total deaths there to 548.
Coronavirus: Three more deaths confirmed alongside 11 new cases
Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan
Friday, June 26, 2020 - 19:00 PM
Joel Slattery

Three more deaths related to the coronavirus in Ireland have been announced.

The latest figures bring the total Covid-19 related deaths to 1,730.

The National Public Health Emergency Team have also said that there are 11 more confirmed cases of the virus.

There are now a total of 25,414 confirmed cases of the virus in Ireland.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “WHO analysis has shown the 7-day incidence of COVID-19 in Ireland to be among the lowest in the EU. And this is thanks to (the) collective efforts of everyone.

“However, we are witnessing new outbreaks across various countries as they ease restrictions and this reminds us of two things – the importance of adherence to public health guidelines as we ease restrictions here in Ireland and the importance of continuing to avoid all non-essential travel.”

Meanwhile, one further death was confirmed

coronavirusplace: irelandplace: euperson: tony holohanperson: chief medical officerorganisation: national public health emergency teamorganisation: department of health

