Coronavirus: One more death announced in North, officials announce

Another four people have also tested positive for the virus.
Friday, June 26, 2020 - 15:49 PM
One further person has died of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland.

There are now 1,538 cases across the region, and 548 deaths.

Elsewhere in the UK, the proportion of Covid-19 patients in hospital who are dying

The University of Oxford&rsquo;s Centre for Evidence-Based Medicine studied deaths in hospital in England and found that the number of people in hospital with coronavirus is reducing by 2.4% every day &ndash; halving every 29 days.

The number of deaths is also reducing by 4.3% per day &ndash; halving every 16 days.

