Met Éireann issue two-day rainfall warning for four counties

The alert for Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo, will come into effect tomorrow morning at 9am.
Forecasters predict spot flooding with up to 60mm of rain. File photo.
Friday, June 26, 2020 - 15:43 PM
Digital Desk staff

A 48-hour status yellow rainfall warning has been issued for four counties in the north-west.

Heavy rain and blustery conditions are expected to last until the same time on Monday morning.

Forecasters predict spot flooding with up to 60mm of rain.

Met Éireann said the heaviest rain will fall over mountainous areas with a risk of flash flooding.

