Homelessness charity wants emergency measures extended after figures fall below 9,000

The number of people in emergency accommodation has dropped below 9,000 for the first time since 2017.
Homelessness charity wants emergency measures extended after figures fall below 9,000
Friday, June 26, 2020 - 09:02 AM
Digital Desk staff
There is a fear homelessness may increase once Covid-19 measures are lifted. File photo.
There is a fear homelessness may increase once Covid-19 measures are lifted. File photo.

The number of people in emergency accommodation has dropped below 9,000 for the first time since 2017.

Figures show 8,876 people were homeless last month, which is 459 fewer than the figures recorded in April.

The Department of Housing said there are fewer families in emergency accommodation today than at any point in the last three years.

Wayne Stanley, the Simon Communities Head of Communications, said there is a fear numbers may increase once Covid measures are lifted.

Mr Stanley said: "The emergency prevention measures have been really effective. We have to look at whether we extend those, there is a strong case to be made for extending it.

"But we also have to look at all those people that have been impacted by Covid who may now be in housing distress and might be, if we lift the restrictions, forced to end up in homelessness."

More in this section

Taoiseach Micheal Martin visits Northern Ireland 'Nothing is gospel': August 10 not guaranteed for pubs reopening says Micheál Martin
Apple Irish tax bill Government considers wage subsidy and eviction ban extension for July stimulus package
Taoiseach Micheal Martin visits Northern Ireland Taoiseach discusses Covid travel concerns during first Stormont visit
homelessnessperson: wayne stanleyperson: head of communicationsperson: stanleyorganisation: homelessness charityorganisation: department of housingorganisation: communitiesorganisation: covid

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices