Two dead after car and cyclist collide in Limerick

The cyclist and the driver of the car died after the collision in Roxboro around midnight. File photo

Two people have died following a crash in Limerick.

It happened when a car and cyclist collided on the Hyde Road in the city around midnight.

The cyclist, a man in his 20s, and the driver of the car who is under 18, both died.

A front-seat passenger in the car, a male in his teens, was also injured. He was rushed to University Hospital, Limerick, with non-life-threatening injuries.

The road remains closed and diversions are in place.

Gardaí at Roxboro Road are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward, especially road users who may have dash-cam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Roxboro Road Garda Station on 061 214340 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.