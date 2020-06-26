Figures reveal nearly 14,000 people have been out of work for over a decade

Almost 14,000 people have been receiving Jobseeker's Allowance for at least the past 10 years.
More than 134,000 people are getting the Jobseeker's payment with nearly 32,200 getting it for at least the past six years and 13,940 for over 10 years. File Photo.
Friday, June 26, 2020 - 08:13 AM
Digital Desk staff

According to new figures, almost a third of them are in Dublin.

The Department of Social Protection pays a maximum of €203 a week to people under the Jobseeker's Allowance Scheme.

More than 134,000 people are getting the payment with nearly 32,200 getting it for at least the past six years and 13,940 for over 10 years.

Fianna Fáil's social protection spokesman, Willie O'Dea, said the Government has not put enough emphasis on the long-term unemployed.

He said: "Even if they require training, even to go into a class, they would need confidence-building, they wouldn't have the confidence.

"A lot of the long-term unemployed would have other issues like homelessness, addiction, mental health, etc. You would really need a multi-disciplined approach, I think, and a special focus on the long-term unemployed."

Of those on the payment for at least a decade, just over 4,000 are in Dublin.

Almost a thousand are in Cork and 872 are in Donegal.

