New review of FAI sent to gardaí

An independent review into the operations of the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) has been handed over to An Garda Síochána and the Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement (ODCE).
New review of FAI sent to gardaí
Friday, June 26, 2020 - 07:10 AM
Kevin O’Neill

An independent review into the operations of the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) has been handed over to An Garda Síochána and the Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement (ODCE).

The Mazars review was commissioned in April 2019 "in respect of certain matters of concern which had come to the attention of the then Board" of the FAI.

In a statement, the FAI confirmed Mazars had completed their investigation and issued a report to the association.

"The report arising from that investigation has now been furnished by Mazars to the current Board of the FAI," the FAI said in a brief statement, issued on Thursday evening.

"Having considered the matter and taken advice, the Board of the FAI has determined that it is appropriate that the report be referred to An Garda Síochana and to the Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement."

The FAI added it will not be commenting further at this time.

Mazars was commissioned against the backdrop of increased focus on the financial operations of the FAI. The company was appointed in the weeks after public revelations related to the FAI's finances, including details of a bridging loan to then-CEO John Delaney in 2017, which was not recorded in the FAI's annual accounts.

Late last year, a separate, independent audit of the FAI's financial affairs was also referred to An Garda Síochána. This report, commissioned by Sport Ireland, was conducted by Northern Irish firm KOSI Corporation Ltd and involved a full look at the FAI's accounts to assess their "fitness to handle public funds".

In November 2019, that report was sent to Gardaí by Sports Minister Shane Ross.

More in this section

Coronavirus - Thu May 21, 2020 No new coronavirus deaths in Northern Ireland for third consecutive day
Taoiseach Micheal Martin visits Northern Ireland Martin in Belfast for first meeting with power-sharing administration
New Minister for Agriculture appointed Chambers accused of 'reading riot act' at Dáil Business Committee
faiperson: mazarsperson: ceoperson: john delaneyperson: gardaíperson: sports ministerperson: shane rossorganisation: faiorganisation: football association of ireland (faiorganisation: an garda siochanaorganisation: office of the director of corporate enforcementorganisation: odceorganisation: football association of ireland (fai)organisation: mazarsorganisation: board of the faiorganisation: sport irelandorganisation: kosi corporation ltd

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices