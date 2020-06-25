Fountain dedicated to Queen Victoria vandalised in Dublin

File image.

An investigation has been launched after a fountain dedicated to Queen Victoria was vandalised in Dublin.

The monument in Dun Laoghaire is the latest to be targetted - with a structure being attacked every day in the capital this week.

Red paint was sprayed over the fountain shortly before 10pm last night.

Gardaí said in a statement that they “are investigating criminal damaged caused to a statue in the Queens Road area of Dun Laoghaire”.

They added: “It is reported that a group of males damaged the statue with red paint.

“No arrests have been made at this time however Gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry.”

Earlier this week,

Read More:

White paint was thrown on the marble bust on Sheriff Street at around 11pm last night, the sixth time it has been damaged.

The other statue of The Dubliners singer on South King Street was also covered in white paint.

Both statues were unveiled in January 2019, to mark the 35th anniversary of Kelly’s death.