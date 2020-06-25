Young boy in critical condition following collision between bike and jeep

A young boy is in critical condition after being seriously injured following a collision between his bicycle and a jeep in Co Carlow.
Young boy in critical condition following collision between bike and jeep
Thursday, June 25, 2020 - 18:25 PM
Sarah Slater

A young boy, aged 10, is in critical condition after being seriously injured following a collision between his bicycle and a jeep in Co Carlow.

The boy is understood to have been cycling with a group of friends when he was hit by a jeep in the Ballymartin area on the Borris to Fenagh road at around 1.30pm.

Emergency services including gardaí from Borris, Graiguenamanagh and Thomastown along with an ambulance from Kilkenny attended the scene.

The boy has been airlifted to Temple Street hospital in Dublin for urgent treatment where he is described to be in a critical condition.

A garda spokesperson said: “The cyclist, a male child, was airlifted from the scene to Temple Street Hospital. His condition is described as critical."

The section of road between Borris and Garyhill is closed for a technical and forensic examination.

Drivers are asked to take care in the area and follow the diversions.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Thomastown Garda Station on 056-7754150.

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

