45% of people whose home care cut because of Covid-19 crisis still without services

11,300 vulnerable people had their home care service suspended because of the Covid-19 crisis and 45% of them have not yet had their packages restored.
Thursday, June 25, 2020 - 08:21 AM
Digital Desk staff
During the height of the coronavirus crisis, the HSE reviewed Home Support Services across the country.

They say they tried to make sure clients with the highest needs were met.

However, some carers were redeployed to nursing homes and residential care settings to deal with the high number of cases.

About 11,300 people had their home-help temporarily suspended.

So far, 6,200 clients have had their service restored, but 5,100 have not.

The HSE says in many cases, this was through client choice.

Catherine Cox from Family Carers Ireland said they have been contacted by many worried families.

"We have had a number of families contacting us because they are concerned about whether they will get their hours back," she said.

We are aware that many families have chosen themselves not to take back the service because they are still self-isolating or cocooning.

"I suppose for the families, the biggest fear is how soon they will get the service back and will they get back what they had before Covid-19 hit?"

The HSE says it's still trying to restore services, but it must make sure the needs of high-priority cases continue to be met.

coronaviruscare

