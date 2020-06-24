Lucky player scoops €40,838 in Lotto draw

There was no winner of tonight’s Lotto jackpot, worth €2m.

However, one player won €40,838 after matching five numbers plus the bonus.

The numbers drawn were 5, 6, 15, 32, 39, 47 and the bonus was 31.

There was also no winner the Lotto Plus 1 and 2 draws.

The numbers for the Lotto Plus 1 draw were: 1, 7, 11, 14, 38, 47 and the bonus was 8.

The numbers for the Lotto Plus 2 draw were: 14, 16, 20, 26, 27, 36 and the bonus was 45.

The National Lottery confirmed that it has introduced new arrangements during lockdown to pay out the big prizes by cheque.

Normally, the winners of any prize over €15,000, or €10,000 online, had to present themselves at National Lottery HQ on Abbey St in Dublin to claim their prize.

But arising out of the lockdown travel restrictions, the Office of the Regulator of the National Lottery agreed to temporarily amend the lottery licence granted to Premier Lotteries Ireland to allow the big-prize winners to avail of an “approved postal claims process”.

Following rigorous verification checks, which includes the posting of valid forms of identification and proof of address to Lotto HQ, followed by secure video calls, the National Lottery now effectively posts a cheque to the lucky winner, using an ultra-secure process.