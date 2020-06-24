Coronavirus: Face masks set be compulsory on public transport

The compulsory wearing of face masks on public transport is set to be agreed by the government ahead of increased travel services next week.

Ministers tomorrow are also set to discuss the possible lifting of restrictions on air travel, though no decision is expected on this immediately.

However, passengers on public transport will be required from next week to wear face coverings or masks as services are increased to 50% capacity, the Irish Examiner has learnt.

A Cabinet sub-committee discussed the issues this evening.

There had been some confusion about the wearing of masks on rail and bus services in recent weeks, particularly with other EU countries obliging passengers to use them.

It is also expected that the two-metre distance rule on services will be stopped.

As part of Leo Varadkar's expected last Cabinet meeting as Taoiseach with this government, he and ministers are also set to discuss the reopening of international travel.

While Cabinet are not expected to axe the 14 quarantine period for passengers arriving in Ireland, 'air bridges' or the pairing of Ireland with other countries controlling Covid-19 rates will be discussed.

It comes as officials announced six Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland today.

It brings the death toll from the disease to 1,726.

The Department of Health has also announced that there have been five new confirmed cases of the virus in Ireland.

There is now a total of 25,396 cases in the country.

The National Public Health Emergency Team stated that as of midnight on June 21, 92% of all confirmed cases to date are estimated to have recovered from Covid-19.