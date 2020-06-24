Coronavirus: Six deaths and five new cases in Ireland

There has been six Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland today, officials have announced.

It brings the death toll from the disease to 1,726.

The Department of Health has also announced that there have been five new confirmed cases of the virus in Ireland.

There is now a total of 25,396 cases in the country.

The National Public Health Emergency Team stated that as of midnight on June 21, 92% of all confirmed cases to date are estimated to have recovered from Covid-19.

“Through our collective action, we have moved in the right direction in our fight against widespread community transmission of Covid-19,” said Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan.

“As we go forward, the behaviour and progression of this disease is in all of our hands.

“Every single one of us today has the ability to reduce the impact the virus might have on our most vulnerable and those at risk.

“You can do this by keeping a physical distance from others or wearing a face covering when in busy public places like shops and public transport, and by continuing to keep your number of daily contacts as low as possible.”