Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil have eyes on housing portfolio in next government

Both Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil have said they have eyes on the housing portfolio in the next government.

Both parties and the Greens are trying to sell the programme for government to their parties.

Leo Varadkar and Micheál Martin have both warned this week that there

But some divisions are also emerging as to what happens if the deal gets passed.

The Dáil will sit on Saturday with Micheál Martin set to be elected as Taoiseach around midday should the deal get the go-ahead.

He would then appoint his new cabinet in the evening.

But with the issue of who gets what not settled, some tension is already emerging.

Leo Varadkar has said his party wants to keep hold of the housing brief.

He said his party have “really only got started there.” Micheál Martin though says Fianna Fáil also has eyes on it.

“Well again, that’s a matter for the three leaders. We’re very interested in housing as well,” he said.

“I think the three leaders have to meet to work through that issue of terms of departments.”

It will be difficult for the Greens to sell this as a government for change if the housing portfolio stays in Fine Gael's hand.

All decisions that will only matter if the programme for government actually gets over the line this week.