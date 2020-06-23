Air India disaster remembered in Cork 35 years on

The Memorial to Air India flight 182 at Ahakista in West Cork. Picture: Dan Linehan

Today marks 35 years since 329 people died when a bomb exploded on an Air India flight 120 miles off the Cork coast.

Flight 182 was en route from Montreal to New Delhi when 280 Canadian, 27 British and 22 Indian citizens were killed.

Dignitaries will lay wreaths on behalf of Canada, India and Cork for families who cannot travel to the memorial in Ahakista this year.

Cork County Council Mayor, Ian Doyle says it is a vital ceremony for the relatives of those who died.

"The warmth and the gratitude they were getting from them but also obviously the sorrow," he said.

"As you know we have the memorial garden down in Ahakista in West Cork that we set up and we maintain and that we've promised to maintain. This year the families are having a virtual remembrance day."

Mr Doyle will lead the online memorial.

"As Cork County Council laid a wreath at the memorial, we are also laying a wreath on behalf of the Canadian government and the families of the Air India disaster and the Indian government asked us to lay a wreath as unfortunately, they couldn't be here at this time."