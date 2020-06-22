Latest: Search for Dun Laoghaire woman, 72, stood down following discovery of a body

Update: Gardaí say the missing person search for Deirdre Kuntz has been stood down following the discovery of a body.
Monday, June 22, 2020 - 20:05 PM
Digital Desk staff

Update June 24: Gardaí say the missing person search for Deirdre Kuntz has been stood down following the discovery of a body.

They thanked the public for their help.

Earlier: Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 72-year-old Deirdre Kuntz.

Deirdre has been missing from the Dun Laoghaire area of Dublin since Friday 19th June.

Deirdre is described as being 5’ 2” in height, of slight build, with brown hair.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts, or can assist in locating Deirdre, is asked to contact Dun Laoghaire Garda station on 01 6665000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

