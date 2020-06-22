Shops well-advised to follow supermarkets' example - infections expert

Shops and businesses around the country that are opening for the first time next week are being encouraged to follow the example of the supermarket sector in dealing with the ongoing hazard posed by Covid-19.
Shops well-advised to follow supermarkets' example - infections expert
More shops are due to open on Monday June 29, as lockdown restrictions are eased further.
Monday, June 22, 2020 - 17:44 PM
Digital Desk staff

Shops and businesses around the country that are opening for the first time next week are being encouraged to follow the example of the supermarket sector in dealing with the ongoing hazard posed by Covid-19.

More companies are due to open on Monday June 29, as lockdown restrictions are eased further, in line with an accelerated national plan for economic resumption.

The call comes as the World Health Organisation today reported the biggest one-day increase in cases since the outbreak.

183,000 cases were registered yesterday globally, and Professor Sam Mc Conkey, an infectious disease specialist with the RCSI, says we have learned lessons already on how businesses should cope as they re-open.

"We have been shopping for the last three months, more shopping than we did last year, we've kept food purchasing going really well, and the supermarkets have done a fantastic job.

"What all the other shops need to do now, is copy what the grocers and the supermarkets have been doing for the last three months, and then we should be fine, because we haven't seen outbreaks in supermarkets."

Resumption of economic activity continues on Monday June 29, with the lifting of restrictions on national travel, and the continued reopening of the retail and services industries.

More in this section

Taoiseach Micheal Martin visits Northern Ireland Taoiseach discusses Covid travel concerns during first Stormont visit
peterkennedymissingjuly2020.jpg Information appeal for missing Dublin man
LonelyLittleGirl_pano.jpg Child admissions to psychiatric units up by a quarter
coronavirusperson: sam mc conkeyorganisation: covid-19organisation: world health organisationorganisation: rcsi

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices