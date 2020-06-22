Stardust disaster victims' families call for new govt to fund inquest

Relatives of the victims of the Stardust nightclub tragedy are calling on the incoming government to fund an inquest into the tragedy.
Stardust disaster victims' families call for new govt to fund inquest
Antoinette Keegan: says Stardust victims' families have waited long enough for an inquest.
Monday, June 22, 2020 - 16:57 PM
Digital Desk staff

Relatives of the victims of the Stardust nightclub disaster have made fresh calls on the incoming government to finally fund an inquest into the tragedy.

A group representing the victims' families have stated that political leaders have previously committed to ensuring that there is no delay in establishing an investigation.

The disaster saw 48 people lose their lives in a fire at the former venue, in Artane in Dublin, during a Valentine's night disco 39 years ago.

Families say they have had no communication on the matter, and they want to know that they have the support of the incoming government, and the new Taoiseach.

Survivor and spokesperson for the relatives, Antoinette Keegan, has said that they have waited long enough.

"Nobody is telling us anything, and this is a long-standing issue. So, we're looking for confirmation from the Taoiseach, that this is not going to be ignored this time, that it will be put into place, and that the victims that perished in the Stardust disaster, will get truth and justice, because that's what we've been waiting for, for so long."

The Stardust Victims' Committee have long been calling for funding into an inquest, with Keegan speaking in January on the imperative for families to gain closure, as the fortieth anniversary approaches.

More in this section

Apple Irish tax bill Government considers wage subsidy and eviction ban extension for July stimulus package
Taoiseach Micheal Martin visits Northern Ireland Taoiseach discusses Covid travel concerns during first Stormont visit
peterkennedymissingjuly2020.jpg Information appeal for missing Dublin man
stardust inquiryplace: stardustplace: artaneplace: dublinperson: antoinette keeganperson: keeganevent: stardust disasterevent: stardust nightclub disasterorganisation: taoiseachorganisation: stardust victims' committee

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices