SEAI survey finds fall in electricity use during Covid-19 pandemic

The Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) examined energy demand - including electricity, gas and oil - in Ireland for the first four months of the year.

A report has found that electricity use has dropped by a fifth since the start of the lockdown.

The data found that the lockdown affected transport energy the most with the demand for petrol and diesel falling by 15% and 10% respectively in March when compared to the previous month.

However, they then slumped by 53% and 42% respectively in April, the first full month of travel and business restrictions.

Meanwhile, electricity demand decreased by 21% compared with pre-pandemic levels.

Heating oil was also affected by the lockdown with deliveries of kerosene for heating of homes and businesses up 32% in March compared to the previous month, but down 29% in April from March's figure.

However, compared to the same months in 2019, kerosene deliveries are up by 86% and 68% respectively.

The SEAI puts this down to people stocking up over worries about supplies at the start of the lockdown and low retail oil prices.

Gas oil - also used for heating - showed the same trend as kerosene with an increase of 32% in March compared with February and then a 3.8% fall in April compared with March. Compared with 2019, deliveries were 33% and 18% higher respectively in March and April.

They also found that there was 84% less kerosene used for air travel in April compared with the same month in the previous year.