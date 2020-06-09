Man, 30s, charged in relation to Dublin assault

A man has been charged in relation to an assault that occurred in Dublin.

Gardaí said the incident occurred at a house in the Whitestown Grove area of Blanchardstown on June 7.

Gardaí said in a statement: “It is reported that at approximately 1pm the man, aged in his 30s, entered the house and proceeded to seriously assault a woman, aged in her 40s.”

The man was arrested by gardaí in relation to the investigation.

He was detained at Blanchardstown Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice 1984.

He is due to appear before Blanchardstown District Court this morning.