A man is due in court this afternoon charged in connection with money laundering offences.

It comes after gardaí seized €320,000 from a house in Co Louth.

The recovery was made on Friday after a number of homes were searched in the Pearse Park area of Drogheda.

On Sunday, a man in his late 40s was arrested and detained at Drogheda Garda station.

He was charged this morning in relation to money laundering and will appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin at 2.30pm.